Take A Look At Not So Famous Sons of 10 Popular Bollywood Comedians

Bollywood masala movies are incomplete without a pinch of comedy. Laughter is the toughest emotion to bring out on screen. Not only is it difficult to laugh on screen, but it is even tougher to crack a joke and make people laugh. But Bollywood has blessed us with some amazing comedians who make us forget about all the worries with their lively jokes. They never fail to bring a smile on our faces and have become the status of happiness for us. Their comic timing, histrionics, and acting were on point.

Let’s have a look at lesser-known sons of these famous Bollywood comedians.

1- Akshay Kumar and Aarav Kumar

Before doing movies like Kesari and Holiday, Akshay Kumar has entertained us with his comical roles. Akshay Kumar’s son, Aarav Kumar is the most down to earth kid in Bollywood! You would probably see him in his hoodie and cap, shying away from the cameras and going about his work.

2- Boman Irani and Kayoze Irani

Boman Irani is one of the most cherished actors we have at present. His son Kayoze is known for his role in ‘Student Of The Year’ but is not as famous as his dad.

3- Govinda and Yashvardhan Ahuja

Yashvardhan Ahuja when found being compared to his dad, Govinda, wants to take his time to make his debut. Yashvardhan has learned filmmaking from London and is currently working with Sajid Nadiadwala.

4- Paresh Rawal and Aditya Rawal

One of the most versatile actors we’ve got in the industry, Paresh Rawal needs no introduction. But his son Aditya Rawal is not just a star-struck celebrity kid. Besides debuting in Bollywood, he prefers to be the pen behind stories. A screenplay writer for directors in India and the US, Aditya was the screenplay writer behind OMG: Oh My God!

5- Kader Khan and Sarfaraz Khan







The funniest father in the 90’s, Kader Khan was the epitome of comedy in Hindi cinema. His son Sarfaraz Khan belongs to the film world just like his father. He is known for his role in Tere Naam and Wanted, besides other movies.

6- Johnny Lever and Jesse Lever

Jessey Lever played a child artist in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham but the boy is now all decked up with six packs. The tall, dark and handsome doesn’t fit into the comic role but wants to pursue acting in serious roles.

7- Jaspal Bhatti and Jasraj Bhatti

Jaspal Bhatti built satirical comedy not only in the film industry in Punjab but made his way to Bollywood as well. Unfortunately, he died in a car accident prior to the release of his film, Power Cut, which also featured his son, Jasraj Bhatti.

8- Mehmood Ali and Lucky Ali

The iconic Mehmood spread smiles across the faces of an entire generation. But his son, Lucky Ali has made a life and living out of melodies. He will always be the man who introduced us to music albums!

9- Ashok Saraf and Aniket Saraf

Ashok Saraf would always be our forever ‘Hum Paanch’ memory but he is also an established Marathi actor. His son Aniket maintains a low profile on social media.

10- Kesto Mukherjee and Babloo Mukherjee

The man who made being drunk a sure shot comic scene, Keshto has been the cutest guy in Hindi cinema. His son had a short stint with Bollywood and is known for Dil and Isi Ka Naam Zindagi.

