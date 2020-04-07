Take a Look at Singham aka Ajay Devgn’s Whooping Net Worth, This is How Ajay Earns & Spends

The ace action superstar, Ajay Devgn is a prominent name in Bollywood. He made his Bollywood debut in 1991 with the movie Phool Aur Kaante. And now three decades later, he completed his 100th movie in Bollywood with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Tanhaji became the one of the highest-earning movies with a box office collection of approximately Rs. 367 crore worldwide. Considering this, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Ajay Devgn is currently one of the most bankable actor in Bollywood.

Let’s discuss about how much his movies added to his earnings and how much his net worth is.

Ajay Devgn was at twelfth spot in Forbes India’s 2019 Celebrity 100 list, with an annual earning of Rs. 94 crore. Though he earns mostly from movies, he is also a successful producer. Many movies like Parched, Singham Returns and Shivaay are produced under his banner Ajay Devgn FF Films. He also endorse different brands like Vimal Pan Masala, Hajmola and Whirlpool to name a few.

According to sources, his net worth after the success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, is estimated to be around $30 million i.e. Rs. 228 crores approx.

Ajay is a big fan of wheels. He has got some really cool collection of cars in his garage. In fact, he is one of the first Bollywood celebrities to own a Maserati Quattroporte which costs a whopping Rs. 2.8 crore. He also owns an Audi A5 Sportback, which he won after his answer became the ‘Answer Of The Season’ in Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan season 6.

Last year, he bought a Rolls Royce Cullinan costing around Rs. 6.95 crore, which is India’s most expensive SUV. His collection also includes a Range Rover Vogue, a BMW Z4, a Mercedes S Class and GL Class, and Audi Q7 to name a few.

Apart from this, he is also one of those few Indian celebs who own a six-seater private jet. He is the first actor in the Industry who bought a private jet. Its worth is 84 Crores.

Ajay Devgn also owns a luxurious bungalow in London whose worth is close to Rs 154 crores. At present his daughter Nyasa is studying in London.

Ajay Devgn is also a philanthropist and has lend a helping hand for the welfare of society, multiple times. Recently, Ajay donated Rs. 51 lakhs to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to support the daily wage workers in the film industry affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

On the work front, Ajay will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi.

Source