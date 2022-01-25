Take a seat anywhere with this portable stool on sale for 22% off

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: As of Jan. 22, this Portable Telescoping Stool is on sale for $34.99, down 22% from its retail price of $45.

Whether you’re camping, hiking, fishing, or even just watching your kid’s soccer game, you’d almost always choose a chair over the ground, right? But lugging around one of those heavy backpack chairs all day just so you can use it for one hour is hardly ideal. The cost of comfort, amirite?

With the Telescoping Stool, on the other hand, you’ll always have a seat ready ready for you, and — wait for it — it won’t weigh you down. Because this portable stool weighs just 2.76 pounds, you won’t even realize you’re carrying it. It’s made out of ergonomic, lightweight plastic, so it can fold up completely flat to the size of a disk, and you can attach it to the outside of your bag or backpack. The stool itself comes with a carrying handle attached directly to it, and even a built-in shoulder strap. So, you don’t need to be carrying a bag at all to take this stool with you on the go.

The flexible design allows you to adjust it to 11 different height angles, so the whole family can use it comfortably — even children. And just because this plastic is lightweight and slim doesn’t mean it can’t hold nearly anything you place on it. It can support up to 300 pounds of weight, so you never have to worry about it bending or breaking. It even comes with a manufacturer’s lifetime warranty.

See all the ways you can use this stool in the video below:

Normally the Telescoping Stool from Steel Vision Tools retails for $45, but for a limited time, you can shave 22% off and take it home for just $34.99.

