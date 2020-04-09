Take Me Out to the (Backyard) Ball Game

“Since we are not allowed to have any fans in attendance, we might as well have some fun with it,” Rakuten Monkeys general manager Justin Liu said to the league’s official website.

Starting April 17, fans will also be able to buy custom cardboard cutouts with their pictures on it to appear in the stands. These will cost the equivalent of $200 for a group of four.

The Monkeys have won the last three C.P.B.L. Series, and will start the season against the Chinatrust Brothers, a rematch of last year’s final. DANIELLE ALLENTUCK

The (Possible) Return of English Soccer

If you’re looking for hopeful sports signs, you’ll be glad to know that in a few places, leagues are beginning to actually think about returning to play, and not just Taiwanese baseball.

First, the caveat. No one knows what’s going to happen with the coronavirus, and plans like these could easily go awry. Still, English soccer fans will be heartened to know that the second third and fourth tiers of the game could finish up their seasons this summer.

In a letter, Rick Parry, chairman of the Football League, said training could resume as soon as May 16, games could start in June and the season could finish in August, with little or no break in the season, The Telegraph and other British news organizations reported. The postseason promotion playoffs would also be held under the plan.