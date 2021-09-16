Take over 20% off this portable personal blender that frees up counter space

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

Blending your fruits and veggies is a great way to make sure you actually eat them. Whether you’re on the go constantly or just trying to eat your vitamins, adding a blender to your life can be a simple way to make healthier decisions all day long. But one of the most annoying parts about owning a blender is how much space it takes up. If you live alone or in a big city where space is limited, you have to get a little creative in your blender search

Enter the Blendi Pro 17.5-Ounce Portable Blender. With this nifty device, you can blend anything on the go in personal size and easily store it away in any cabinet once you’re finished. The Blendi Pro is completely cordless and rechargeable. Plus, charging the battery to max capacity provides a full week and a half at a usage rate of twice per day.

You can use it in your dorm room, office, or any small space and not disturb others around you. The one-click operation makes it simple to just add in your ingredients and liquid and get blending. Plus, you don’t have to dirty an extra cup because the detachable base easily converts your blender into a bottle so you can get out the door faster. The Blendi Pro is made from BPA-free plastic, so you can rest assured no extra gunk will mix into your smoothie.

See everything the Blendi Pro 17.5 ounce blender can whip up in this video below:

This Blendi Pro 17.5-Ounce Portable Blender is currently on sale for $79.99, or 20 percent off. But for a limited time, you can shave an extra $10 off the sale price when you enter code BLEND10 at checkout, making this blender just $69.99.