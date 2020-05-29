Take That fans go wild as Robbie Williams REUNITES with band for virtual gig

Robbie Williams delighted fans as he reunited with Take That for a virtual performance from their homes on Friday night.

Fans went wild as the Rock DJ hitmaker joined forces with his former bandmates Gary Barlow, 49, Mark Owen, 48, and Howard Donald, 52, for the charity gig, hosted by Compare The Meerkat on YouTube.

In his typical style, Robbie, 46, made a late entrance and made reference to his departure from the band back in 1995 and said: ‘More importantly, I’m here now last time I was 15 years late.’

Amazing: Robbie Williams delighted fans as he reunited with Take That for a virtual performance from their homes on Friday night

The gig marked the first time Robbie has performed with Take That since The X Factor final in 2018.

After kick-starting with The Greatest Day, Mark took the reins to perform Shine with the aid of a step ladder.

It was then when Robbie decided to join the trio for performances of their classic hits Back For Good, The Flood, Pray and Never Forget.

Wow: Fans went wild as the Rock DJ hitmaker joined forces with his former bandmates Gary Barlow, 49, Mark Owen, 48, and Howard Donald, 52, for the charity gig

Robbie looked every inch the showman in a pink leopard print blazer as the boys, minus Jason Orange, pulled out all the stops for the virtual gig.

In an interval, the group discussed what they have learnt during lockdown.

Howard said: ‘I’ve never read so many cihldren’s book in the last six weeksI’ve read more books than in my life.

Mark added: ‘One thing I have learnt is to save on using kitchen roll, I used to use kitchen roll and toilet roll less because it came quite scarce.’

Late arrival: In his typical style, Robbie, 46, made a late entrance and made reference to his departure from the band back in 1995

They’re back! Robbie decided to join the trio for performances of their classic hits Back For Good, The Flood, Pray and Never Forget

Born performer;: Gary Barlow kick-started the gig with The Greatest Day,

He’s still got it: Robbie looked every inch the showman in a pink leopard print blazer as the boys, minus Jason Orange, pulled out all the stops for the virtual gig

Robbie previously joked that Take That should hire a private detective to try and locate Jason, 49.

Speaking on his At Home with The Williamses podcast, he said: ‘You know you can have that Find My Phone thing?

‘The whole of Take That should have a locate Jason Orange thing because none of us know where he’s gone.

‘I should hire a private detective — he finds out where Jason Orange is, we inject him with a beeping thing, a chip, then we know where Jason is at all times.’

in April, Robbie and Gary performed a virtual duet of their 2010 song Shame from their homes.

Alongside the video, Gary wrote: ‘Sorry to have made you wait so long for this one. Yes the dynamic duo return. .

‘Thank you @robbiewilliams for taking the time to be part of this. Big hugs (virtually of course) #thecroonersessions.’

The pair co-wrote Shame together for Robbie’s second greatest hits album, In and Out of Consciousness: Greatest Hits 1990-2010.

The song was the first time the pair collaborated on a song together solely and it was also the first time they had worked together since Robbie left Take That in 1995.

Take That formed in 1989 and went on to achieve 12 number one singles on the UK Singles Chart along with eight number one albums and are currently the most successful boy band in UK chart history.