Take this rugged speaker camping or to the beach

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: Take your favorite music outdoors with the Trelab FX100 Waterproof Rugged Bluetooth Speaker, which is on sale for 14% off. As of June 16, get one for only $59.99.

When summer arrives, the party should start as soon as possible, which means you need a speaker that can keep up with you and all of your sun-drenched, water-soaked activities.

The Treblab FX100, a rugged, waterproof Bluetooth speaker, is the perfect summer companion for whatever adventure you decide to get into. This speaker is waterproof, shock-proof, and dust-proof, which makes it great for hiking, fishing, beach parties, or a backyard barbecue.

This speaker also packs a 7,000mAh heavy-duty rechargeable battery that works as a power bank to recharge your devices. Plus, it’ll play music for up to 35 hours on a single charge, so you won’t be tied to an outlet when you’re trying to rock out to your summer playlist.

See everything the Treblab FX100 waterproof speaker can do:

If you really want to take your party to the next level, you can pair this speaker with another one just like it for double the sound.

Normally, this waterproof speaker retails for $69, but for a limited time, you can slash the price down to just $59.99.