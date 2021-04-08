Take your cryptocurrency knowledge to the next level with this online bundle

Products featured here are selected by our partners at StackCommerce.If you buy something through links on our site, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

TL;DR: The Quantitative Approach for Crypto Trading Bundle is on sale for £104.76 as of April 7, saving you 74% on list price.

If you’re comfortable with the basics of cryptocurrency but want to take your knowledge to the next level, consider signing up for the Quantitative Crypto Trading Strategies online training program.

This “intermediate to advanced” online course bundle includes three classes totalling over 10 hours. Within the lessons, you’ll cover machine learning, statistical arbitrage, and other fundamental quantitative techniques. It’ll also provide live market examples to help you get a deeper understanding of how to actually apply crypto concepts.

Each class received at least a rating of at least 4 out of 5 stars, so rest assured that this training was found valuable by previous students.

The Quantitative Crypto Trading Strategies for Intermediate to Advanced Learners Bundle is valued at £416, but you can enroll for £104.76 for a limited time — a saving of 74%.