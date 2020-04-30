Taking Lives (2004) Language: English  Genre:Psychological thriller  Where to wa…

Taking Lives (2004)

Language: English

Genre:Psychological thriller

Where to watch : Netflix

Rating : 7/10

In Montreal, a serial killer is on loose. He kills and assumes the identities of his victims. The FBI agent Ileana Scott(Angelina Jolie) is summoned by the authorities as a special agent. Soon an artist James Costa(Ethan Hawke) witness a killing and comes up with a sketch. Ileana unravels the mystery behind the killer but falls in love with James Costa. Would the relation cloud her judgement?

Why should you watch?

One of the good murder mysteries I have watched in a long time .Several people have said it to be predictable but it was surprising and exciting for me.

It’s definitely an edge of the seat, gripping thriller. Each moment leaves you in suspense

Jolie takes up the role and lives it to the fullest.

There are several unexpected twists and surprises.

Why shouldn’t you watch?

Said to be inaccurate in geographical and cultural contexts

Except Jolie all other performances are mediocre.

Graphic contents throughout the movie.

Final takeaway- Watchable.

