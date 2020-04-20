Taking the time to dream sounds like a plan – This Magnificent Life

Here at TML we understand that right now, plain flour is more essential than a list of the hottest new resorts. Our social media feeds that were once filled with chef’s masterpieces are now teeming with flat lays of Navajo flat bread.

Simple pleasures are what we now value. Making jam and banana bread. Not simply therapeutic diversions but gifts to share with those we love. Those that in this time of self-isolation are nearer and hopefully all the more dearer.

Uncertainty and isolation brings with it an overwhelming need for comfort. Even if we have not been directly touched by the pandemic we grieve. We grieve for hugging family and friends and what life was like just a few short weeks ago.

TML has been quiet for the last few weeks. It takes a little while to digest the current crisis and consider our place in it. As a blog dedicated to sharing the magnificent moments, places and tastes, now is not the time for tone deaf, ‘let them eat cake’ indulgence. Indulgence is not entirely off limits but it needs to be a whole lot different. Taking the time to dream is good for the soul

Essential workers don’t have time for the indulgence of virtual drinks, sourdough starter or Zoom cocktail catch-ups. They’re still working outside home and juggling childcare and home schooling with keeping their families safe. Many Australians are waiting on word from Centrelink to pay the rent.

Meanwhile, we are losing irreplaceable talent and sage wisdom from an older generation of musicians, scholars, housewives and story-tellers. How will we ever replace them?

We need good news and stories that enlighten and enrich our stay at home days. We’ve never been in greater need to be transported somewhere else. So for now let’s be transformed by the virtual and immersed in the unfamiliar while curled up safely on the sofa.

In the next few weeks This Magnificent Life will virtually navigate a city that we thought we would be exploring right now. If WFH at the kitchen table isn’t working for you we have a solution for that too. We’ll also look at the low alcohol wine trend and what drops pass the test and are better for your health. When the time is right those regular restaurant and hotel reviews will be back.

Relishing simple pleasures, celebrating the little things and taking the time to dream everyday sounds like a plan. That’s what we hope to do, so please join us as we #stayathome