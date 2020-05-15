Tale Of Tails actress Blanca Blanco is a one-woman heatwave

Los Angeles based star Blanca Blanco seems to be ready for summer which officially kicks off on June 21.

On Thursday the Tale Of Tails actress shared several swimwear photos taken on the beach last summer while she talked about looking forward to a serious heatwave.

‘Just a month away until summer starts yay, #june21! began the Washington state native. ‘Hopefully the beaches are safely opened by then.’

She added the hashtag for FlashBack Friday and said, ‘Stay safe, follow beach orders, follow CDC guidelines.’

The star noted the shoots were by Filip Shobot, her swimwear was by Ezili Swim and her makeup artist was Akemi.

In one shot the girlfriend of Deer Hunter actor John Savage is sitting in a chair on the beach as she wears a grey top and briefs that show off her toned tummy.

The Mission: Possible star is also seen walking in the ocean and posing on the sand.

The beauty has been filming a role in the new HBO series Tale Of Tails about a white-collar gentlemen’s club.

‘It’s a borderline-legal bar with topless dancers and a back room where anything goes for the right price., ‘says the IMDB synopsis.

‘Nick, the owner, keeps Tails afloat by taking advantage of the desperate women who dance for money and the desperate men who pay for female attention. When a dead body shows up in the bathroom, Nick’s control begins to unravel. Hunted by an ambitious, relentless cop, Nick’s enemies begin to surround him. He must decide how many friends to sacrifice in order to save himself.’

In February the star told DailyMail.com what her top three rules are for staying trim year round.

‘My tips are so easy anyone can do them,’ she said. ‘You don’t need a fancy gym membership or a restrictive diet that has you depriving yourself. It’s more about when you eat than what you eat. Don’t eat junk food all the time, but if you have to eat something caloric, eat a small portion and do it in the afternoon, not at night.’

The actress also shared how women can eat cupcakes and chocolates without gaining too much.

‘I would have to say my number one tip is to start your day with a workout because it revs up your metabolism and puts you in a good mood,’ the LA resident, who lost her house in the Malibu fire in 2018, said.

‘I know it’s hard but even a 20 minutes of yoga at home or walking a mile really does it. It is just a great way to start the day because they you don’t prod yourself all day to go to the gym.’

Her next rule is to eat smaller meals. ‘I mean how cliched it that? But it works. Meals are just too big in this country. It’s better to have half a sandwich and then enjoys some almonds or an apple a few hours later because then your metabolism keeps going and your are not overloading your system.

‘If you want to have fried chicken, just have a small piece, don’t go crazy. I love chocolate but I never eat a ton of it, just a small piece after lunch.

‘And make sure there are always green vegetables on your plate. Even if you have to go for frozen peas, which last a long time in the freezer, do that.’

Her last rule is to eat early.

‘I can’t tell you how many women I meet who say they want to lost 10lbs and then they eat a big dinner at 8 pm. It doesn’t work. Your body cannot handle it.

‘I eat before 5 pm and go to bed at like 9 pm or 10 pm and my body likes that routine.

‘My body can digest the food and when I go to sleep I am not full and uncomfortable.

‘Never eat dessert at night either, your body cannot process it.’