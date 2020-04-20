‘Talk Is Cheap’: Chris Cuomo Hits Trump, Pence Over Empty Coronavirus Promises

Chris Cuomo hit both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Twitter Monday over the administration’s shortcomings in preparing for the coronavirus pandemic. And he used their own campaign slogan against them, wondering if they could “make America great again” by delivering personal protective equipment and testing materials to those in need.

On Sunday, Trump said he would invoke the Defense Production Act to increase the supply of the swabs needed for coronavirus tests after reports of shortages.

Accurate and widely available testing, experts agree, must be in place before the areas hit hardest by the virus can begin to reopen.

“You’ll have so many swabs you won’t know what to do with them,” Trump vowed.

But the CNN host ― who is battling the infection himself, as is his wife, Cristina ― wanted to know why it took this long in the first place. In a series of tweets, Cuomo linked to some stories on the issue, threw in a dash of historical perspective with a reminder of how U.S. production shifted in WWII and referred to the Trump/Pence slogan: