Talking Can Generate Coronavirus Droplets That Linger Up to 14 Minutes

The study also highlights the importance of wearing masks during social and other interactions.

“The risk of talking to one another will probably be lower than being exposed to a person who is not wearing a mask and openly coughs and sneezes,” said Dr. Werner E. Bischoff, the medical director of infection prevention and health system epidemiology at the Wake Forest School of Medicine. “Normal talking to a person while keeping the recommended social distance will be fine. Putting on a mask will be even better.”