TalkShopLive Launches "Shoppable Simulcast" on Facebook

Leading Live Commerce Platform Will Debut First Shoppable Simulcast with Walmart on June 20

Live shopping experience to simulcast on TalkShopLive, Walmart’s Facebook page, and Walmart.com/live

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading live commerce platform TalkShopLive continues to pioneer live shopping in the United States with the launch of Shoppable Simulcast. The platform’s latest innovation allows sellers to seamlessly simulcast their shoppable livestreams to their Facebook business page as a Facebook Live, all the while keeping the shopping element intact. Walmart, who has worked with TalkShopLive on over 150 live shopping experiences, will be the first to activate TalkShopLive’s Shoppable Simulcast product with a live show on June 20 featuring The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond. Drummond, who has held several shopping events with TalkShopLive, will be launching her new furniture line. The livestream will appear on TalkShopLive, Walmart’s Facebook page, Walmart.com/live and The Pioneer Woman’s Facebook page.

Shoppable Simulcast allows sellers to simulcast their stream to multiple destinations at once, with Facebook being the first to rollout. Once live (up to 4 pages simultaneously), the Facebook followers of retailers, brands, publishers, and talent receive an alert when they go live, giving consumers the ability to watch and shop directly within the social network at the same time. When customers type the word ‘BUY’ as a comment during the show, they immediately receive the products in Facebook messenger for checkout, without ever needing to leave the experience. Shoppable Simulcast amplifies the already expansive TalkShopLive Distribution Network by enabling sellers to connect with their customers wherever they are.

“Meeting customers where they consume content and cutting friction in path-to-purchase is top priority for TalkShopLive as we power livestream shopping and connect the retail landscape for our partners,” said TalkShopLive Co-founder and CEO Bryan Moore. “We are thrilled to be working with Meta to make Facebook the first of our shoppable simulcast streaming destinations. Our Shoppable Simulcast product will enable our partners like Walmart to seamlessly connect with their existing audiences on social platforms while maintaining shoppability. We look forward to working with Walmart to scale their livestream shopping programs with us across Walmart.com , the TalkShopLive content distribution network, and social media.”

“Customers are finding inspiration everywhere, especially in their social feeds. That’s why Walmart is engaging with customers on their terms, in places and channels they love,” said Justin Breton, director of brand experiences and partnerships at Walmart. “Through Shoppable Simulcast, we will reach even more customers during those crucial ‘aha!’ moments, and provide them with a seamless, digital shopping experience that shortens the distance between inspiration and purchase.”

Recently recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world’s Most Innovative Companies, TalkShopLive continues to be the leading live commerce solution that attracts top celebrities, publishers and brands who are relying on the platform for its frictionless buying experience and proprietary multi-embed point of sale technology, which allows video content to remain shoppable wherever the content is shared. Retailers are harnessing the power of TalkShopLive’s shoppable content by simultaneously sharing livestreams on their domains, social platforms, and with publishers and suppliers to create multiple storefronts through content.

The startup has powered shoppable livestreams for retail giants Walmart, Target and Best Buy, publishing behemoths Conde Nast and Hearst and superstar talent and creators like Oprah, Jennifer Lopez, Dolly Parton, Bobby Flay, Shania Twain and Meredith Duxbury to sell books, music, makeup, housewares and more.

About TalkShopLive®

TalkShopLive is the leading live streaming, social selling online network, recognized by Fast Company magazine as one of the world’s Most Innovative Companies. With TalkShopLive, shopping has never been more interactive and entertaining. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details while chatting with viewers in real-time. Customers can purchase with one-click on the buy button. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers – from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers can access unlimited channels and live product shows.

An incredible lineup of stars, brands, creators, retailers, syndicated TV shows and publishers have launched their own TalkShopLive channels including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Fred Segal, Mattel, Vogue, Allure, GQ, Bon Appetit, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Buzzfeed, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dolly Parton, Paris Hilton, Alicia Keys, The Jonas Brothers, Jamie Foxx, Drew Barrymore, Scottie Pippen, Meghan Trainor, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Meredith Duxbury, Barbara Camila, Kelsea Ballerini, Haley Kiyoko, Kane Brown, Dude Perfect and many more.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talkshoplive-launches-shoppable-simulcast-on-facebook-301853829.html

SOURCE talkshoplive

