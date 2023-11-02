Talkwalker announces the Next Generation of Social Listening

LUXEMBOURG, N.Y. , Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Talkwalker is delighted to announce the Next Generation of Social Listening . Our market-leading consumer intelligence company is revolutionizing the industry by introducing a definitive solution that streamlines the process of social listening and significantly reduces analyst time.

We are proud to introduce a range of new features that ensure social data is accessible and actionable for all, without compromising accuracy or relevance. Leveraging our in-house LLM’s and Generative AI, Talkwalker is at the forefront of data democratization within organizations and empowering real-time decision-making.

“Imagine having your very own AI-driven analyst for real-time social and consumer insights. That’s precisely what our groundbreaking product innovations deliver,” says Christophe Folschette, Partner, and Founder of Talkwalker. “We’re not just changing the game; we’re reinventing it.”

With the integration of Blue Silk™ GPT – our Generative AI capabilities – Talkwalker makes it even easier to access and utilize social data. No longer reliant on Booleans, dashboards, or analysts, our Yeti – Data Insights provides quick summaries of brand activities, highlighting consumer pain points, potential crises, and more.

Furthermore, AI-Summaries have been included in reports, alerts, and across the platform, providing users with easily understandable insights and action points. By summarizing vast amounts of posts and messages, our users can quickly identify the most important ideas, saving valuable time and avoiding alert fatigue.

This is the fastest, most accessible social listening product on the market. With a clearly defined roadmap of future innovations to make it truly next-generation.

About Talkwalker

Talkwalker is the market leading consumer intelligence company. We bring in data from 30+ social networks, 150 million websites and 100 data partners for a truly unified view of consumers.

Our platform incorporates five products for one seamless experience:

Social Listening

Social Benchmarking

Media Monitoring

Customer Feedback Analytics

Audience Insights

Blue Silk™ AI drives the magic of Talkwalker. It uses our NLP and Generative AI technology to enrich the data, categorize it fast and surface the most actionable insights.

Talkwalker is the platform of choice for over 2,500 brands. Find out more at www.talkwalker.com .

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@talkwalker.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talkwalker-announces-the-next-generation-of-social-listening-301976130.html

SOURCE Talkwalker

