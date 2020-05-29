Tammy Hembrow reveals an unusual detail about her body in bikini selfie

Jimmys Post

Can you spot what’s wrong with this photo? Tammy Hembrow reveals an unusual detail about her body in her latest bikini selfie

Tammy Hembrow made some of her followers do a double take when she shared a bikini selfie to Instagram on Friday.

The Gold Coast influencer, 26, uploaded a photo of herself in a neon green two-piece, but several fans were distracted by the tattoo of a rose on her rib cage.

While the tattoo is not new – Tammy has had it since she was 16 – it appears quite faded and drained of colour these days.

It’s possible it has simply faded over time, which isn’t uncommon for people like Tammy who are often exposed to the sun.

Alternatively, the tattoo may not have been finished in the first place.

One of her fans pointed out the flawed design, commenting: ‘Are you getting your tattoo removed?’

Tammy showcased her collection of body art in a YouTube video posted last month, revealing she has a total of 13 tattoos.

In addition to the rose tattoo, the mother-of-two has her son Wolf’s birth date on her ribs, and her daughter Saskia’s name on her inner arm.

She also has a small pair of angel wings on her back, a star behind her ear, and a tattoo of the year she met her best friend on her finger.  

Interestingly, she said people ask her about her rib tattoo ‘all the time’ and assume she is in the process of getting it lasered off.

She finished her video by vowing to get another inking once tattoo parlours reopen. 

‘I feel like as soon as this [the coronavirus lockdown] is over I’m getting a tattoo to be honest. Maybe a face tatt?! I’m kidding!’ Tammy said.  

