Tammy Hembrow struggles to contain her ample assets as she poses poolside in a daring string bikini

It’s fair to say that Australian Instagram sensation Tammy Hembrow knows how to work a bikini.

And on Thursday, the 25-year-old looked nothing short of incredible as she posed poolside at her Gold Coast mansion.

The mother-of-two struggled to contain her ample assets in a daring pink two-piece, sharing some sizzling mirror selfies to Instagram.

Pretty in pink! Tammy Hembrow struggled to contain her ample assets on Thursday as she posed poolside in a daring string bikini

In the sultry images, the fitness buff showcased a deep golden tan and wore her hair up in two high buns.

She finished the look with a face full of makeup, including dewy foundation and a glossy pink lip.

Her costume featured a tie-up design over the bust and G-string bottoms.

Racy: Her costume featured a tie-up design over the bust and G-string bottoms

Talking about being in isolation at her waterfront home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the blonde bombshell said she’s been ‘up and down’ with her moods.

‘I have been so up & down lately but today was nice & I hope that even if you’re having bad days, you’re having nice days too,’ Tammy mused.

On Wednesday, Tammy thrilled fans when she went topless while soaking up the sun by the pool.

So hot she needs to cool down! On Wednesday, Tammy no doubt thrilled fans when she went topless while soaking up the sun by the pool

The blonde bombshell showed off her incredible figure as she posed in nothing but a pair of racy G-string bikini bottoms, protecting her modesty with just her arm.

‘Taurus energy,’ Tammy captioned the sultry Instagram image, referring to her star sign.

Tammy has previously revealed that her incredible figure is down to diet and exercise and in particular, eating clean.

She has said that she eats every two hours and sticks to a protein rich diet.

‘I usually eat really, really clean, so when I don’t, I feel really gross. Eating healthy actually makes the biggest difference,’ she once said on Snapchat.