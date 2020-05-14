Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson: Boycott Bravo and Watch OUR New Show!



Shortly before the entire world turned upside down, fans learned that Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson were filming again. But for what?



Finally, the former Housewives are lifting the veil on what has long been their secret project.



These ladies have kept us all guessing for ages.



Honestly, with the exception of a couple of hints to the contrary, you’d almost think that their big new project is a podcast.



Aside from it being on hiatus like everything else during the COVID-19 pandemic, we knew just one other glimmer of information.



Tamra and Vicki’s new show, we learned last month, would be somehow related to or at least involve traveling.



Now, Tamra Judge has told HollywoodLife so much more.



“It’s definitely a reality show,” Tamra confirms, quashing fears that this might be some sort of podcast.



“But” she details, “it’s more about Vicki and I traveling and meeting up with other women in the world.”



That sounds pretty interesting, if still not especially specific.



“So if you get a knock on your door and it’s me and Vicki,” Tamra teases, trailing off.



She says “It’s going to be a really fun show and I think it’s a great concept.”



“And,” Tamra adds, “can easily be franchised for other housewives in different cities.”



She does, of course, confirm that due to the devastating and deadly pandemic, “everything is on hold” at the moment.



That said, Tamra dishes that she does expect production to start “moving forward” again before too long.



“We did get a message from the producer today,” she reveals, “that it looks like things might be moving forward pretty soon.”



Tamra is glad that the producer called “with some new information because we’re just sitting here going, ‘Is this happening? Is this not happening?’”



“We’re just on hold right now,” she characterizes, “but hopefully soon we’ll know.”



Back in March, Tamra spoke in much vaguer terms about the project.



“This is how I’m looking at it now… I feel like you being the original, me being the second-longest,” she said to Vicki.



Tamra continued: “We paved the way for a lot of new Housewives shows. We paved the way and made a franchise.”



“We are going to do exactly the same thing with what we are doing next,” she stated.



“It is a show that can be franchised,” Tamra emphasized at the time.



Vicki also commented, again in the vaguest of terms, in March.



“We’re not done,” the OG of the OC declared.



Then, speaking like a magical supervillain in disbelief after being bested by the hero, she expressed: “I can’t be done.”



Vicki has also explained, on her Whoop It Up With Vicki podcast, why she asked fans to boycott Season 15 of RHOC.



“I love Bravo, but they do not love me,” she lamented.



“So,” Vicki recalled, “when someone said something about the show’s going to go down without you.”



She explained: “I am like, ‘Just boycott it!’”



“I do not really mean for them to be boycotted,” Vicki clarified.



“The truth is,” she added, “I don’t believe the show is going to be strong without us.”



If it is not, of course, Bravo’s bigwigs may look at hiring back both women.



Of course, it has been strongly hinted that they would like for Tamra to return regardless.



Vicki also explained the eye-catching call for a boycott to HollywoodLife.



“It was 11 or 12 o’clock at night,” she recalled, “after I was done working.”



Vicki narrated: “And someone said, ‘The show isn’t going to be the same show without you and Tamra on it.'”



“And I then said, ‘Just boycott it then.’ And it came out,” she admitted.