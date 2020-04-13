Tamra Judge: Here’s How I’m Raising Money for COVID-19 Relief!

Take a look at her interview below and you’ll see how you can help, too.

Tamra is doing her part

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting some individuals and communities harder than others, but its impacting everyone. Tamra is no exception, but she knows that she’s one of the lucky ones — so she’s pitching in to help.

She’s discussing it all in an interview

Just a quick side note, but, as you will see in the video at the end of this post, Tamra’s interviewer is social distancing while standing next to masked cardboard cutouts of her colleagues, which is adorable and appropriate.

Speaking of adorable

Tamra is wearing bunny ears! They are her granddaughter’s, she mentions. Honestly, it’s so easy to forget that she’s a grandmother at all.

So what has this been like for her?

Tamra notes that she and Eddie moved in the middle of this lockdown, so it’s been chaotic and busy with unpacking. (A friend of mine did the same so I can confirm that it’s a mixed experience) Tamra then shares that they finished the unpacking and decorating just the day before this interview.

What will she do next?

Tamra admits that she is looking forward and wondering what the next project will be, but also notes that “the kids are here” and that, like most people, she’s spending time with her family during this pandemic.

Is it weird not appearing on camera?

Tamra says that she has become accustomed to not filming, since she hasn’t filmed for Real Housewives since the Reunion special was filmed late last autumn.

Although …

“I am working on a new project,” Tamra confirms, referring to the mystery project about her and about Vicki. We previously saw a snap of the two of them filming together.

But first

Tamra acknowledges that she’s under less stress now that she is no longer filming for Real Housewives. That hefty reality TV paycheck comes with a hefty psychological and emotional burden. Not everyone considers it to be worth it.

Is Tamra still friends with Kelly?

Tamra says that she has not been in touch with Kelly since the Reunion taping — nearly half a year ago, folks. They live in different neighborhoods and have different vibes. Tamra describes herself as more of a homebody, and that’s … way more relatable than what most people expect from Tamra.

“I wish her all of the love in the world”

Tamra’s membership in the Tres Amigas brought her into conflict with Kelly more than once, but Kelly and Tamra butted heads even without Vicki at times.

So, about that project with Vicki …

“We’re on hold right now,” Tamra says, obviously referring to how most TV production has shut down across the globe during the pandemic. They did, however, film a promo.

She also spills some deets

Tamra confirms that it is a reality show — and she shares that the show that she has with Vicki has to do with travel. We are so, so interested to learn more!

Specifically …

Tamra says “It’s me and Vicki kind of traveling around.” You can hear Tamra’s words for yourself in the video.

Now, onto the relief

Tamra has had her own struggles during this, but she’s taking the time and money to help those more seriously impacted.

She’s not doing it alone!

Tamra reaches out and literally pulls Eddie into the frame, which was a very cute moment to see.

So, how is she helping?

As most fans are aware, Tamra and Eddie have a CBD business, and it is one of the few types of businesses that are not being gutted by the coronavirus pandemic. (I love this shot with the snake plant in the background)

What does VENA CBD have to do with relief?

Tamra has announced that 10% of the proceeds from all sales of their CBD brand to direct COVID-19 relief.

For how long?

Tamra says that this will be ongoing throughout the month of April. She acknowledges how fortunate they are to have a business that can continue to operate on any level during the lockdown.

Not like their other business

Their gym, of course, is shut down during the lockdown. Gyms are expensive businesses to own and operate. It’s good that they have another revenue stream that allows them to not only remain afloat, but to give back to the community as it is ravaged by the virus.

Remember …

They have had their gym for seven years. It’s not just a large room with weights in it — it’s an investment and a passion for Tamra and for Eddie.

Tamra has always been entertaining

A dozen years on RHOC and, even in this past season, she was still a little bit wild.

22.

Fans HOPE to see her again

It looks like fans may see her again — NEXT year — but, as many have noted, the coronavirus pandemic and its impact upon filming schedules means that anything could happen.

For now, she’s sitting out this season

Tamra was offered a (frankly insulting) 3-episode “Friend” role, which she declined. The theory is that Bravo’s bigwigs want Tamra out of the picture for a season to see how the show’s dynamic changes. After that, she may be reintroduced.

Gone but not forgotten!

Andy Cohen surprised Tamra with a FaceTime call earlier this year where she discussed her business. He made it very clear that he likes having her on the show and would like to see her return.

The reality business has caused her problems

Tamra shaded “fake friends” after Shannon started hanging out with Kelly earlier this year. This was, of course, before the pandemic.

Fans want Tamra back anyway

During a Q&A last February Tamra was the first to acknowledge that it could happen — maybe. We’re less confident when it comes to Heather Dubrow.

If Tamra could join another franchise …

Our translation? Tamra likes living on the west coast.

Tamra stands by her actions

If she was mean to somebody, she feels like they only got what was coming to them.

For now, Tamra will enjoy the relative peace of not being on camera

Of course, she said this weeks before the pandemic hit the US. Now, everyone’s on edge. Negative energy can come from multiple sources, you know.

We hope to see Tamra on our screens again

But it’s great to see Tamra using her business and her platform, even without the show, to make a difference for those in need. Now, take a look at what she said in her own words.