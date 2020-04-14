Tamra Judge & More ‘RHOC’ Stars & Alum Send Love To Kara Keough After Tragic Death Of Her Newborn Son

Tamra Judge left a message of deep condolence and shared that her ‘heart hurts’ for former ‘RHOC’ star Kara Keough after the tragic death of her son, McCoy.

During a moment of unthinkable tragedy, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Kara Keough has a lot of love surrounding her. The RHOC alum, 31, revealed on April 14 that her son, McCoy Casey Bosworth, tragically died during childbirth on April 6. Since breaking the news in a heart-crushing Instagram post, Kara’s comments have been full of love and condolences extended to her, her husband Kyle Bosworth, and the couple’s four-year-old daughter, Decker. “I’m so sorry, my heart hurts for you and your family,” RHOC star Tamra Judge commented on Kara’s post, adding that she was sending her family “prayers.”

Along with Tamra, a bevy of famous stars sent Kara their condolences. Jason Kennedy of E! News commented on Kara’s post that he was “praying” for her. Briana Culberson, Vicki Gunvalson‘s daughter’s, husband Ryan Culberson shared that he was “speechless” after learning the tragic news. Even Kara’s longtime fans sent her messages of love, hope, strength when she needed it most. A number of fans shared how “broken-hearted” they were, and sent Kara “so much love” during this unimaginable time.

Kara’s original post showed a picture of her son’s name in lush green. Along with the image, a grieving Kara wrote the caption, “On April 6th, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection)…during the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.” Then, Kara broke the crushing news: “He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

Along with her post, Kara included the message she asked the organ/tissue procurement team to read in honor of her son. “Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude,” she wrote. “May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.”

Kara first shared that she was expecting her second child with husband Kyle in a blog post in October 2019. “I intentionally waited for the right time to bring you into our family for a reason, I just had no idea my reason would be this freaking excited. It’s really damn cool,” she shared in the initial post. “We love you like crazy already, baby. April 2nd, 2020 can’t come soon enough.”

