Tamra Judge Teases A ‘New Show’ With Vicki Gunvalson & Reveals If She’ll Ever Return To ‘RHOC’

Tamra Judge revealed that she and Vicki Gunvalson are ‘working on something’ together that’s temporarily on hold and admitted that the option to appear on the new season of ‘RHOC’ is ‘open’ for her.

Tamra Judge, 52, has been very busy lately and some of it has to do with new and upcoming projects, which also has her thinking about whether or not she’d ever return to The Real Housewives of Orange County. The reality star was promoting her CBD brand’s charity initiative with Direct Relief, which is aimed to help get more supplies to frontline health workers in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic by donating 10% of all profits, when she spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about her plans now and in the future.

“Me and Vicki [Gunvalson] are working on something but now it’s been put on hold obviously like everything else,” she EXCLUSIVELY said in our interview. “But we’ve been talking to somebody about doing our own show together. So that’s pretty exciting. But everything’s on hold right now so it’s all up in the air until things are back and running. But I’m really excited about that.”

Tamra, who started The Real Housewives of Orange County in season three and left in season 14 in Jan., also said that there is a possibility she will be seen in some small way on the upcoming new season of the Bravos series, but she’s not sure it’s a good idea at this time. “That option is open for me if I want to take it. But at this time, I don’t really want to take it because I’m working on another project, and the other project, you know contractually would stop me, I could get tied into another contract,” she explained about whether or not she will appear on the show. “So, never say never, who knows what’s gonna pan out. I really don’t have any hard feelings about the show it was a huge part of my life. I feel like to be on TV for 12 years was a total gift. I didn’t go to school to be in the entertainment business. So it really opened up a lot of doors for me. And, you know, I was able to open up two businesses. I exposed a lot of my life and it was all good.”