Tara Bhanushali, Bella – Vienna Bohra, Reyansh Tiwari – This is how TV star kids are coping up with the lockdown | Bollywood Life

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that the lives of children have altered all over the world. Kids have to stay at home and do not have even the luxury of playing in the compound. Parents have to come up with new ways to keep them preoccupied. While older kids are helping in household chores, it is the younger ones who are proving to be a handful. Star mommies and daddies are however loving the fact that they're getting so much time with the kids. From fancy haircuts at home to house parties, here is a look at how star kids are keeping their chin up…

Tara Bhanushali

Mahhi Vij organised a party at the terrace of their home for the kids. From yummy treats to games, they had a blast. It was complete with fairy lights, curtains and what not. The night party looked like a lot of fun. The place was set up with a number of toys.

Ivarr – Azai Ahluwalia

The boys are spending a lot of time with their dad, Kumkum Bhagya hunk Shabir Ahluwalia. From painting sessions to hair cuts at home, it looks like immense fun.

Bella – Vienna Bohra

No lockdown can curb the energy of the twins says dad Karanvir Bohra. His respect for mothers has grown manifold in this period.

Reyansh Tiwari

Mom Shweta Tiwari and sister Palak are doing everything to keep Reyansh entertained and in good spirits. Here he is playing with edible dough.

Samaira Parmar

Juhi Parmar’s daughter Samaira went through all the photo albums of her mom’s childhood. It sounds like a lot of fun.

So, here was a look at how some star kids from the TV industry are spending their time. Let us know what you all have been upto in this period.

