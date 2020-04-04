Taraji P. Henson Reveals 'Empire' Final Season Had 10 Days Left of Shooting Before Being Cut Short





The final season of Empire is being cut short due to the health crisis and now Taraji P. Henson is revealing just how close they were to finishing the last couple episodes.

There were supposed to be 20 episodes in the final season, but now the series finale will be episode 18.

“We were almost finished,” Taraji told Variety on March 31, right before it was announced that the season would be cut short. “We were at the finish line.”

“We had 20 episodes to shoot,” she added. “We were in the middle of episode 19 and then this happened. So, we just have about a week and a half to go, about 10 more days and we’ll be finished.”

The cast will no longer be going back to set to finish the final episodes. Scenes that were filmed for episode 19 will be edited into episode 18, which airs on April 21.

