Tarvaris Jackson Dead – NFL Quarterback Dies at 36

Tarvaris Jackson, who was a quarterback in the NFL, has tragically passed away at the age of 36 in a car accident in Alabama.

He crashed into a tree at around 9pm and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, TMZ reports. It was a single car accident.

Tarvaris played for the Seattle Seahawks, where he was backup to Russell Wilson, as well as the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills. His career in the NFL spanned from 2006-2015.

He most recently worked as the quarterback coach for the Tennessee State football team.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.