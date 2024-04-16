TASJEEL.AE UNVEILS INNOVATIVE AI-POWERED DOMAIN SEARCH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH TELECOMMUNICATIONS AND DIGITAL GOVERNMENT REGULATORY AUTHORITY

DUBAI, UAE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tasjeel.ae announces the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered domain search, a revolutionary tool designed to simplify and streamline the domain registration process for businesses looking to register .ae domains.

In collaboration with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Tasjeel.ae leverages AI technology to offer a unique solution for finding and securing domain names. The AI-powered tool is set to transform the way businesses discover and register their online identities.

Key features of Tasjeel.ae’s AI-Powered Domain Search include:

Description-Based Domain Results: This tool enables users to input a description of their business, the AI-powered domain search tools then rapidly sift through vast databases of available .ae domain names, saving time and effort.

Solution for Brand Naming Challenges: Facing difficulties in finding a unique brand name or discovering that your brand name is already taken on other domain extensions? Tasjeel.ae’s AI-powered domain search is the solution to your naming woes.

Direct .ae Version Registration: This feature is especially useful for instances when .com domain names are already taken. With Tasjeel.ae’s solution, users can secure the available .ae versions of their brand names directly, establishing a unique online presence.”

Wahid Abdulaziz, CEO of Tasjeel.ae, commented on the launch, stating, “We are delighted to introduce this innovative AI-powered domain search, which is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for our clients. With the support of TDRA, we are confident that this tool will redefine the domain registration experience, offering convenience and efficiency”.

Abdul Rahman Al Marzouqi, Director, Policies and Programs Department, TDRA, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “Collaborating with Tasjeel.ae on this project aligns with our mission to employ advanced technologies, particularly generative artificial intelligence, to enhance customers’ experiences. This partnership enables us to provide customers with quick and easy access to customized and accurate information.” Tasjeel.ae invites businesses and individuals to explore the future of domain registration with its AI-powered solution, positioning them for success in the digital landscape. The tool is available via www.tasjeel.ae/ai-domain-search

For media queries, please contact on:

pr@tasjeel.ae.

About Tasjeel.ae

Established in 2009, Tasjeel.ae stands at the forefront as a premier provider of domain registration and digital services. Our mission revolves around delivering innovative solutions tailored for both businesses and individuals striving for a robust online presence. We prioritize user-friendly experiences and leverage cutting-edge technology to ensure a seamless journey in securing your online identity. As the largest privately owned .ae domain registrar in the industry, Tasjeel.ae is committed to delivering unparalleled customer satisfaction, making your experience smooth and hassle-free.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) undertakes the task of supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE in accordance with the Telecommunications Law issued by Federal law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 and its amendments, and in accordance with Decree No. 23 issued on September 27, 2020, amending some provisions of Federal Law by Decree No. (3) of 2003 regarding the regulation of the telecommunication sector, and adding the “digital government” to the functions and name of the authority.

TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the provision of distinguished telecommunications services, develop the telecommunications sector, ensure the interests of the parties, apply the relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and encourage research and development, to ensure the UAE’s leading regional and global position in the telecommunications sector.

In the field of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for supervising the federal digital government under Law No. 3 of 2011. Since then, TDRA has become responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic goals: enhancing the smart lifestyle, and Leadership in smart technological infrastructure in the UAE.

