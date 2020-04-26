Tasmania at the top in CommSec report

news, local-news,

Tasmania and Victoria shared top spot for the best performing economies prior to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest CommSec State of the States report. The April report – the last one to analyse economic indicators before the downturn – showed Tasmania led the nation on relative population growth and dwelling upstarts. The state was second in the country on retail spending, with spending 13.1 per cent above decade-average levels, and had the second lowest joblessness rate. The 5.3 per cent unemployment rate was below the decade average. Despite the climb in rankings on several indicators, the state dropped five places on business investment and fell one place on housing finance. It was second to Victoria on the amount of construction work. Wages in Tasmania grew by 2.6 per cent over the December quarter, which was 0.1 per cent below the Consumer Price Index. The report noted the last time Tasmania was on top of the performance rankings was in October 2009. Premier Peter Gutwein said the report showed that Tasmania’s economic foundations were “as strong as they possibly could have been”, setting the state up well for its recovery. “The huge task before us now is to rebuild our economy and to restore the thousands of jobs that have been lost because of the virus,” he said. “While our number one priority is to keep Tasmanians safe and secure from coronavirus, we are also planning for recovery and the way forward to rebuild a stronger Tasmania. “I will have more to say about this in coming days.” The Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry described the report as “bittersweet”, but it gave good indicators for the future.

