Tasmania not using phone data

coronavirus,

No anonymised phone information has been provided to or requested by the Tasmanian government to help assess whether people are adhering to travel restrictions. Vodafone provided anonymised information to the NSW and federal governments last week to assist them in tracking whether people were following social distancing guidelines. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The information contained no personal or identifying data but showed how many people were in one location compared to the same time last year A Tasmanian government spokesperson said they had not requested any data from telecommunications companies. IN OTHER NEWS: “Our focus is on ensuring there is sufficient information and education on the importance of social distancing, and staying home to save lives,” they said. “This is backed by serious compliance measures, which are being monitored by Tasmania police under the direction of the State Emergency Controller. “We have not reached out to telcos to undertake this sort of data collection program.” A Vodafone spokesperson confirmed they had not received a request for Tasmanian information from any government agency. “No Tasmanian information has been compiled or provided to any government agency for this purpose,” they said. They said the information would not show whether people were adhering to social distancing rules but could help track population movements. “The information can help show trends in population movements before and after the lockdown measures with the aim of assisting in the reduction of the spread of COVID-19,” the spokesperson said. Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3cJShajhe7qFj9ttT8TiF9/19a244ad-7ce6-4a45-ad55-50f15d0c5385.jpg/r0_79_6000_3469_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg