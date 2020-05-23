Tasmania notches longest streak of days without new COVID-19 case

news, local-news,

It has now been eight days since Tasmania identified a new case of coronavirus – the longest streak the state has achieved since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world. Public Health director Mark Veitch tonight confirmed that no new cases had been detected in Tasmania on Saturday. IN OTHER NEWS: The state’s total number of cases remains at 226 and there are still 12 active cases. Dr Veitch did say, however, that analysis of tests was continuing. “Any Tasmanian with cold or flu-like symptoms such as a cough, sore throat, runny nose, or fever should contact their GP or call the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 to arrange testing for coronavirus,” he said.

