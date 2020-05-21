Jimmys Post

Tasmania notches six days without new coronavirus case

Tasmania has gone six days without a coronavirus case after no further cases were detected on Thursday. There has been just one new case detected in the past 14 days. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania There are 14 active cases in Tasmania: 13 in the North-West and one in the North. Three are in hospital and there have been 13 deaths. IN OTHER NEWS: Tasmania is just one day away from matching its longest streak of days without a new case. Anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms is encouraged to arrange for a coronavirus test via a GP referral or by contacting the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.

