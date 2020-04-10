Tasmania Police pounce on people ignoring Easter travel advice

coronavirus,

Tasmania Police have told 15 people to get out of holiday hotspots and go back to their primary residences in the past 24 hours as part of a COVID-19 crackdown on Easter travel. More than 35 people across the state have been intercepted travelling in cars, including those towing caravans and boats. The travellers were questioned by police and turned around if required. Three people have been arrested or summonsed to appear in court in relation to COVID-19 offences. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has carried out low level patrols over communities including Bicheno, Friendly Beaches, Coles Bay, Dunalley, Primrose Sands, Tasman Peninsula. Police vehicle patrols were also conducted in Bridport, St Helens, Longford, Great Lake, Port Sorell, Ulverstone, Somerset, Smithton, Arthur River, Circular Head, Marrawah, Temma, Granville, and Trial Harbour. Further patrols in other parts of the state are also planned during the Easter period. Acting Assistant Commissioner Jo Stolp said police urged everyone to stay at home and not bring unnecessary risk to small communities. "This Easter, if you are away from your primary residence and try to go to your shack and you don't have a valid excuse, you will not only be turned around, but you could be charged and face a substantial fine," Acting Assistant Commissioner Stolp said. "For those of you physically located in those communities, expect to receive an SMS message from police reminding you that you need to be following the rules about leaving your primary home without good reason. "Do not be complacent about the restrictions. The measures that have been implemented are vital to stopping the spread of COVID-19 and police will be enforcing them." Penalties including six months in jail and a fine of up to $16,800 can be imposed if people fail to comply with instructions and breach public health or emergency management laws.

