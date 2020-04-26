Tasmania records 11th coronavirus death at Mersey Community Hospital

coronavirus,

Another man aged in his 90s with coronavirus has died at Mersey Comunity Hospital, Health Minister Sarah Courtney confirmed on Sunday. Tasmania's coronavirus death toll now stands at 11, after the death of a second man in his 90s with coronavirus was confirmed on Anzac Day. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Ms Courtney said 123 Tasmanians had recovered from coronavirus. As at 6pm on Anzac Day one new case of coronavirus had been diagnosed, Public Health Director Dr Mark Veitch said. "That was a healthcare worker at the Mersey Community Hospital, there's been extensive contact tracing undertaken overnight," Dr Veitch said. "We believe at this stage this case has very few contacts and they've been advised and are in quarantine." Ms Courtney said the new case, a man in his 40s, worked in the COVID-19 ward at Mersey Community Hospital. Tasmania's tally of coronavirus cases now stands at 208.

