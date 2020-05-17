Tasmania records another day of no new cases

coronavirus,

Tasmania has recorded its second straight day without any new reported cases of the coronavirus. Prior to Friday, the state had gone a week without any new cases before a close contact of another case was confirmed in the North. Tasmania has recorded 226 cases, with 18 still active – 16 in the North-West, and two in the North. IN OTHER NEWS: A total of 195 people have recovered from the virus. Earlier on Sunday, it was confirmed that 53 people are in quarantine as close contacts of other cases. On Saturday, 388 people were tested in Tasmania: 193 in the South, 87 in the North and 108 in the North-West. There were also 19 tests at the mobile clinic in Scottsdale, 58 in Geeveston and 16 in Bothwell. Anyone exhibiting respiratory conditions can access a coroanvirus test via a referral, or through the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738.

