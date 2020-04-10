Tasmania records fourth COVID-19 death

news, local-news

A third person has died from COVID-19 at the North West Regional Hospital, which brings the state’s fatality rate to four. Health Minister Sarah Courtney confirmed the death on Friday.

“I send my sincere condolences to his family and his friends,” she said.

Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania "This just strengthens my resolve as the Minister for Health in our response to coronavirus." The death follows the confirmation of four more cases at the NWRH overnight, bringing the state's total to 111.

The growing COVID-19 outbreak at the North West Regional Hospital has triggered an “extraordinary response”, including asking more than 100 staff to go into quarantine – adding to the 51 already isolating.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Tony Lawler said authorities had “potentially underestimated” the number of close contacts to known cases. “Over the last 24 hours there has been a clarification and reinterpretation of what makes a close contact,” he said.

