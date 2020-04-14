Tasmania records sixth coronavirus death

coronavirus

Tasmania has recorded its sixth death at the hands of coronavirus. The sixth recorded death due to the virus was a 91-year-old woman who was being treated at the Mersey Community Hospital. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania

Premier Peter Gutwein announced her death on Tuesday night. “It is with great sadness I confirm a sixth Tasmanian has died from coronavirus,” he said.

"On behalf of the Tasmanian Government, I extend my deepest condolences to the woman's family, friends and loved ones. "It is again a tragic and stark reminder that this virus can be deadly." Mr Gutwein reminded people of the message to stay home and save lives. "It has taken lives and it will take more lives yet," he said. "We must do absolutely everything we can to contain the spread of coronavirus, and we are taking unprecedented measures to do that. "I again call on the community – every family, every person in Tasmania – to keep doing the right thing."

