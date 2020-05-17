Tasmania would suffer more than most in China trade-war: economist

coronavirus,

Tasmania’s agriculture, forestry and fishing industries would suffer more than other states if there was a trade war with China, leading economist Saul Eslake says. Mr Eslake said in 2018-19 nearly a third or 31.5 per cent of Tasmania’s merchandise exports went to China. “This is about the same percentage as Queensland but higher than Victoria and South Australia with 23 per cent of their exports to China and New South Wales with 17 per cent,” he said. “Agriculture, fishing and forestry account for 9.5 per cent of the Tasmanian economy and 5.4 per cent of all our jobs so we are more vulnerable than the rest of Australia to any actions by China which target the products of this sector, as they have so far. “It will hurt us more than other states but not as much as the coronavirus shut down has. “Obviously, Western Australia with its iron ore exports is the biggest exporter to China – but China doesn’t have any obvious alternatives to WA’s iron ore.” IN OTHER NEWS: There are trade tensions between China and Australia with China blocking beef imports from four Australian abattoirs and threatening a big tariff on barley imports. The rift has followed Australia’s call for an inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus with has angered China. While China is Tasmania’s biggest customer, ASEAN countries account for 25.7 per cent of our exports, followed by Japan with 8.7 per cent and Taiwan 7.3 per cent. Mr Eslake is concerned about the ramifications for Tasmania. “We are heavily reliant on China and more vulnerable if China wants to display its displeasure with Australia,” Mr Eslake said. “If China gets cheesed off with Australia cutting off iron ore would be like cutting off their nose to spite their face – they would struggle to get it from anywhere else except Brazil “But while we say our meat and seafood is the best they would still be able to get produce that is almost as good from plenty of other places. “If Tasmanian products such as seafood, fruit or dairy get held up in quarantine they will perish. “We could however probably sell our aluminium, zinc and manganese elsewhere.” About 44,400 Chinese tourists came to Tasmania in 2018-19 accounting for 14.8 per cent of all visitors but fewer than than the 45,500 United States visitors. Mr Eslake said Tasmania would have to ensure it kept up its high number of interstate visitors to sustain the tourism industry which (directly and indirectly) provided around 17 per cent of all Tasmanian jobs. Liberal senator Eric Abetz said trade was a two-way street. “China doesn’t buy from us because it likes us,” Senator Abetz said. “China buys because of quality price and reliability of supply. Therefore any unwarranted trade restrictions will be China cutting off its nose to spite its face. “Any trade war, which I believe can be avoided, always has its consequences and of necessity impacts jobs.” Senator Abetz said an inquiry into the coronavirus was needed so “we can learn and deal with this type of pandemic more effectively in the future”. “We owe it to those who have died and the economic havoc imposed on so many people in every country of the world,” he said. “Some of the posturing from China is the behaviour to be expected from a totalitarian regime which is ugly and not reflective of the Chinese people themselves who languish under their repressive Communist regime. “The barley and meat issues were underway prior to COVID 19 so we need to take that into account. That they’ve escalated since our request for an inquiry can also not be dismissed.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/HFtqfvGQBrpQ2iN8zeAjTB/ac8023ed-317e-4070-a8cd-c645ff6fdaf2.jpg/r7_161_3093_1905_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg