Tasmanian courts given green light to operate remotely

Tasmanian courts have been given special authorisation to conduct proceedings remotely where required, Attorney-General Elise Archer has announced. The changes aim to further reduce the COVID-19 risk at courts and came following requests from the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and Chief Magistrate, Ms Archer advised. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Sentences will now be allowed to be imposed in both courts if they are not open to the public. IN OTHER NEWS: Magistrates Court proceedings will be allowed to be held without an open court, Ms Archer said. “In addition, an appellant will not be required to be physically present at an appeal being heard by the Supreme Court, and will be able to attend by telephone or audio-visual link where necessary,” she said. “A range of measures are being taken by the courts to support these changes, and many of these have already been put in place. “The Supreme Court will permit journalists to attend courtrooms subject to social distancing and publish any comments on sentencing on the Supreme Court website. The Magistrates Court has put in place measures to provide access to the media to listen to proceedings through an audio-visual link.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZivXBBkcAdqXyF8ViztE3i/48b085bc-cd7c-4921-9b1e-e2f94ead4b26.jpg/r1_0_638_360_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg