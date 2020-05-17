Tasmanian COVID-19 advisory council won’t charge for advice

coronavirus,

Tasmanian taxpayers will not have to fork out big dollars for the Premier’s COVID-19 Economic and Social Recovery Advisory Council. Premier Peter Gutwein announced the appointment of the nine member council to provide advice to the Government on strategies and initiatives to help the state recover from the coronavirus. Mr Gutwein said members of the council, to be chaired by former Tasmanian Treasury Department head Don Challen AM, would identify opportunities for economic and social renewal. “Members of the Council are participating on the basis of providing a community service,” Mr Gutwein said. “Members will be reimbursed for reasonable costs incurred in participating in the meetings, up to a maximum of $250.” The Morrison Government has been under fire for paying the head of its coronavirus commission $267,345 for six months of travel costs. A Senate committee was told Nev Power would be paid $500,000 over six months to cover his travel and accommodation costs but that figure was later reduced. Mr Gutwein said the recovery council was made up of experienced and resourceful individuals from across the business and community sectors and would work with industry, the community sector and parliamentatrians. “A secretariat will be established in the Department of Treasury and Finance supported by DPAC and State Growth to provide support for the Recovery Council, and will draw on resources from across Government as required,” he said. Community and Public Sector Union general secretary Tom Lynch welcomed council members giving their time but was critical there was no public servants on the council. “The CPSU has concerns that instead of seeking advice from its public sector about a plan for Tasmania’s social and economic recovery the Gutwein government is relying on a handpicked committee heavily dominated by business,” Mr Lynch said. “While it’s great these people are giving their time to the advisory council they all come with vested interests and inbuilt biases. “By its very nature our public sector is designed to provide governments with frank and fearless advice. It is required to operate under a set of enforceable principles that mean it is free from bias and discrimination, serves the interests of the Tasmanian community and not the political interests of the government of the day and is transparent and accountable through both parliament and Right to Information legislation.” The recovery council will provide its first advice by July with an interim report with findings and recommendations due by September 2020.

