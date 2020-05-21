Tasmanian Education Department child sex shame probe hope grows

news, local-news, Tasmania, Education Department, child sex, paedophiles, teachers, Jeremy Rockliff, Cassy O’Connor

Hopes are growing the Tasmanian Education Department’s past protection of sex predator teachers will finally be properly investigated. Education Minister and Deputy Premier Jeremy Rockliff on Wednesday said ” … of course I would be open to exploring other avenues that would ensure justice and closure”. His comments followed several years of calls for a probe into the department’s past practice of moving child molesting teachers from school to school or job to job when concerns were raised about them. The most recent call was from Tasmanian Greens Leader Cassy O’Connor. Mr Rockliff’s comments left Ms O’Connor hopeful the state government would have the department’s past handling of paedophile teachers investigated. “It’s clear the Deputy Premier recognises the gravity of the situation, and the pain of those who suffered abuse,” Ms O’Connor said. “As Minister for both Education and Mental Wellbeing, how could he not? “We have proposed the first step of a path forward: an independent examination of this historical, terrible failure to protect children. “We trust Minister Rockliff will choose the path that provides clarity, confidence and comfort to the survivors.” People Protecting Children president and former Labor minister Allison Ritchie said it was “very encouraging that he does appear to be open to possibly establishing some form of inquiry”. “We hope that’s the case. “At the moment, the government has the capacity to be proactive and determine the nature and structure of that inquiry. “We would say if the government doesn’t move in a reasonable timeframe we will ask the parliament and individual members to establish a parliamentary inquiry regardless.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/dc5syd-6htgpd9j7j4goil4oez.jpg/r3_241_4927_3023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg