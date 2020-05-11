Tasmanian mineral exploration boost as new grants open

news, local-news, Tasmania, mining, exploration, minerals, grants, Guy Barnett

Tasmania’s sagging mineral exploration sector will get another shot in the arm from the state government. Resources Minister Guy Barnett on Monday said a fourth round of a government mineral exploration grant scheme was open to help “current, new and emerging explorers expand operations in Tasmania and build on an industry worth more than $2.8 billion a year”. “A key initiative to help the mining sector emerge from the current economic downturn is the Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative, which will help to create a pipeline of potential mining revenue and royalties into the future,” he said. “Under round four, grants of up to $50,000 for direct drilling costs and $20,000 for helicopter support, if required, are now available to pinpoint new and untapped mineral targets. “This is an important sector of our economy, employing thousands of Tasmanians and providing more than $30 million in royalty and fee payments each year to help fund the vital services Tasmanians need.” He said the grants scheme had contributed to a 70 per cent increase in greenfields exploration spending, from $1.5 million in 2017-18 to $2.6 million in 2018-19. However, overall spending on non-petroleum mineral exploration in Tasmania was on the slide before the coronavirus crisis. December quarter spending of $3.3 million was the weakest quarterly total in three years, going by Australian Bureau of Statistics trend terms figures. The $16 million spent in 2019 was down from $22.2 million in 2018. Mr Barnett said exploration grant applicants had until May 29 to submit detailed proposals to Mineral Resources Tasmania. Meanwhile, Hydro Tasmania is seeking an exploration licence to look for construction minerals in a 50 square kilometre area near Lake Cethana, south-west of Sheffield. The Cethana Power Station is one of three Tasmanian sites being assessed for potential pumped hydro development.

