Tasmanian students to continue learning at home

Tasmanian students will continue to be educated at home but schools remain open for children of essential workers and vulnerable children. The Tasmanian Education Department confirmed on Wednesday that it would be business as usual for children in term 2, which is scheduled to begin on April 27. Prime Minister Scott Morrison made a plea to teachers and schools on Wednesday morning, to plead with schools to remain open for those who needed it, however arrangements for schooling differ between states, with Premier’s providing individual advice. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmani In Tasmania, schools are open for those who need it, such as essential workers, which have been classified by the Premier Peter Gutwein as anyone who still has a job, whether they are working from home or not. An Education Department spokesman said at home learning would continue in term two but advice would be regularly monitored as the situation with coronavirus unfolds. “In line with previous messaging, schools will remain open for students in term two where parents or carers are unable to support or supervise their child/ren’s learning at home,” the spokesman said. “Schools may utilise the same approach for those onsite as that identified for children learning at home. Learning at home will occur in a variety of ways, and students will not just be required to learn online.” In his coronavirus address on Wednesday, Mr Gutwein acknowledged the difficulties and anxiety many teachers were facing in light of the pandemic. “I know it’s difficult for teachers and I know they are concerned and frightened,” he said. “But we’ve got to ensure we don’t lose a whole year of schooling for our students.” The department spokesman said teachers had been working hard to transition their learning to remote styles and that teachers were still the person responsible for a child’s learning. The Education Department has developed a learning at home webpage to support parents and children. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

