Tasmanian tourism destinations to be livestreamed this weekend

Four iconic Tasmania destinations will be showcased as part of a Tourism Australia Facebook livestream campaign over the weekend. The partnership with Tourism Tasmania will include golfing at Barnbougle, lunch at the Bay of Fires and Mona’s Spectra light. IN OTHER NEWS: Tourism Tasmania chief executive John Fitzgerald said the campaign was a way for travellers to still dream about their next holiday under the current coronavirus climate. The streams will be available via the Live From Aus Facebook Page.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/H9AemfQ3cDaTrBwqEFxwv/af259df8-ca74-4702-a319-aefe3db0c3ab.jpg/r0_23_500_306_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg