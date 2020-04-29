Tasmanian veteran services receive $500,000 in grant funding

news, local-news,

Tasmanian RSL clubs and other organisations supporting veterans are eligible for a share in $500,000 worth of grants. Through the Supporting our Veterans COVID-19 Grants Program RSL sub-branches and ex-serving organisations can receive grants up to $10,000 and for RSL clubs and other services providing a new service during restrictions can receive grants up to $25,000. Primary Industries and Water Minister Guy Barnett said the grants would allow the organisations to continue to support veteran communities. "Tasmania has more than 10,500 veterans and ex-serving personnel and organisations like the RSL provide invaluable support and advocacy for these veterans and their families," he said. "With many veterans and their families in vulnerable categories, the valuable assistance, support and advocacy provided by Tasmania's RSLs and ex-serving organisations has never been more important. "Decisions on grants will be made quickly and be based on a competitive grants round process." Applications close on May 31.

