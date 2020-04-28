Tasmanian zoos breathe a sigh of relief with $95m support

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Eight Tasmanian zoos and wildlife parks have been given a lifeline via the federal government's $94.6-million support package. Tasmania Zoo owner Rochelle Penney said the funding could determine whether it reopened or not at the end of the pandemic. "We're thrilled with the announcement because we can sort of stop worrying as much as we have been," she said. "Obviously we have been struggling, 100 per cent of our income has stopped since we've been closed since March 25. "This time of year also our expenses actually go up, especially with electricity for the heating." The park has 1500 mouths to feed and Ms Penney said it went through just under a tonne of meat a week for carnivorous animals. She thanked the Zoo and Aquarium Association for its role in advocating to the Commonwealth government for financial support on behalf of facilities. "The community have been absolutely amazing with donations and our GoFundMe page, but if this goes on long term we can't keep relying on the generosity of the community," she said. In other news: The government's package will contribute to up six months of animal welfare operating costs. This includes costs such as food, veterinary bills and power and water for animal enclosures. An initial payment will be made within 10 days of a funding agreement and the balance will be paid from July 1. Eligible applicants have to show an ongoing decline in revenue of at least 30 per cent. The ZAA identified the eight eligible facilities in the state and the more than 100 facilities around Australia for the support. Animal refuges, rescue organisations, nature-based and on-farm experiences, farms, fisheries, reserves and marine-based experiences are not eligible for the package. Assistant Regional Tourism Minister Jonno Duniam said there was not a fixed grant amount but each grant would be proportionate to the size of the facility. He said it was vital to keep the facilities ticking over in anticipation of when restrictions were lifted. "With no income, how else are they going to be able to feed the animals, pay the vet bills and all the other fixed costs associated," he said. "Every year, around 160,000 travellers pay a visit to wildlife in Tasmanian wildlife parks or zoos, with many of these experiences drawing visitors out into our regions. "These businesses employ locals, they spend their money locally, they bring visitors out into areas where they will stop off at a restaurant and another business so they are massive economic generators. "But these experiences come at a significant cost operators, with the cost of feeding the animals totalling many thousands of dollars alone." The other seven eligible Tasmanian parks include Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary, East Coast Natureworld, Devils@Cradle, Tasmanian Devil Unzoo, Trowunna Wildlife Sanctuary, Wings Wildlife Park and Zoodoo Zoo. The package is part of the federal government's $1 billion Relief and Recovery Fund.

