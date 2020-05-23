Jimmys Post

Tasmanians won’t need appointment, referral for COVID-19 test

Tasmanians won’t need appointment, referral for COVID-19 test

coronavirus,

No appointment or referral will be needed for Tasmanians who want to get tested for coronavirus at new mobile clinics. As part of an expanded testing regime, the clinics will operate at the Mowbray Racecourse and Derwent Entertainment Centre from Tuesday to Thursday. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The following week, the clinics will move to yet to be determined locations at Prospect and Sorell, Health Minister Sarah Courtney announced on Saturday. She said other suburbs would host the clinics in future weeks and a new marketing campaign would be launched to inform communities of dates and locations. “This helps break down barriers for people wanting to get tested and ensures that we’ve got good coverage across our state,” Ms Courtney said. “We want to see businesses being able to reopen, we want to see sport resuming and the way that we are going to be able to do that is by ensuring we have high levels of testing.” IN OTHER NEWS: As part of a push to increase testing, Ms Courtney said more people without symptoms would be able to get tested from next week. “We’re also expanding testing to ensure that all hospital patients that are being discharged into aged care facilities will also be tested. “Furthermore we’re also expanding testing to close contacts who are in their quarantine periods between days 10 and 12.” Testing will now also be available to non-essential travellers who come to Tasmania and are in days 10 to 12 of their quarantine. Ms Courtney said healthcare workers with no symptoms, but concerns about contracting COVID-19, could also get tested from next week. “Each of these expanded criteria are based on the best health advice. “We also want to ensure that as restrictions are easing, people don’t become complacent about the need to remain vigilant around testing. Just because we’re seeing more people out and about in our streets…that doesn’t mean that we don’t have to start thinking about our symptoms.” Almost 24,000 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Tasmania. Labor welcomed Ms Courtney’s announcement and said a testing expansion was overdue. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZivXBBkcAdqXyF8ViztE3i/5599f6bd-2ae9-42ee-95a9-ecbfbba0eb87.jpg/r367_353_5000_2971_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Source link

admin

Related News

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teens arrested over the suspected stabbing murder of a 40-year-old man inside his Sydney home 

Two teenage boys are arrested over the alleged stabbing murder of a 39-year-old man inside his Sydney home Man, 39, allegedly stabbed to death during

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Real estate listing features photos of Bigfoot doing yoga and baking cookies inside the home

Hilarious real estate listing featuring Bigfoot doing yoga, baking cookies and taking a Zoom call inside a $1M California home goes viral A $999,000 home in

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker

Home cook makes delicious homemade ice cream cones and bowls in the $29 Kmart pie maker A clever woman has revealed how she made ice

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for removal of ‘ugly’ barrier outside his Oatlands home where kids died

Liberal Party member calls for ‘ugly’ road safety barrier installed outside his home after four kids were ‘killed by a drunk driver’ to be taken

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *