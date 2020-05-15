Tasmania’s coronavirus case count rises to 226

news, local-news,

A man in Northern Tasmania has been diagnosed with coronavirus, Public Health director Dr Mark Veitch confirmed on Friday. “The case is a man aged in his 70s,” Dr Veitch said. “Public Health Services has commenced investigations and contact tracing is underway. “The state’s total is 226 cases.” Prior to the man’s diagnosis, no COVID-19 cases had been detected in Tasmania for seven days.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZivXBBkcAdqXyF8ViztE3i/d60e5cb3-3f0f-4ba1-a757-bfdb08de3b95.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg