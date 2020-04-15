Tasmania’s coronavirus cases rise again

coronavirus,

Tasmania has confirmed a four new cases of coronavirus. It brings the state's total tally to 169 confirmed cases. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania All of the new cases are from the North-West. It is the sixth-day in a row all new cases have been from the NW region. Two of the new cases were women and two were men. IN OTHER NEWS: One was in their 40s, two were in their 50s and one was in their 80s. So far 57 people have recovered and there have been six deaths due to COVID-19. Further information on the cases will be provided tomorrow morning at Premier Peter Gutwein's press conference.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/75f53dc9-1c78-4c85-be27-3b2fb1b9587f.jpg/r15_17_6680_3783_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg