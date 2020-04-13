Tasmania’s coronavirus cases rise to 150

coronavirus

Tasmania’s total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 150.

The tally rose after a further six new cases were confirmed of coronavirus on Monday. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania

All six cases were from Tasmania’s North-West, taking the number of cases in the region to 78. Three of the new cases were health care workers, one case was a patient and two cases were close contacts of previously confirmed cases. The figures make the number of NW health workers infected to 46 and the number of patients to 10. IN OTHER NEWS: Four of the new cases were male and two were female.

The newly confirmed cases ranged in age from their 20s to 70s. There have been five deaths and 57 people have recovered so far. A total of 4375 tests for have been conducted in the state.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/cfd24b2a-9be2-4695-8520-b3fbb8c14636.jpg/r15_17_6680_3783_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg