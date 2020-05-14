Tasmania’s coronavirus jobs carnage measured with more to come

news, local-news, Tasmania, jobs, coronavirus, Peter Gutwein

Tasmania lost an estimated 8700 jobs in April alone as the coronavirus economic crash took effect. New seasonally adjusted estimates from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday suggested state employment dropped from 258,000 in March to 249,300 in April. It followed on from an estimated 2700 job losses in March. Further job losses are yet to wash into the figures. The pandemic’s final Tasmanian jobs toll is expected to be much higher, and possibly push towards 30,000. ABS estimates released in early May suggested Tasmania lost about 20,800 jobs between the week ending on March 14 – when Australia recorded its 100th coronavirus case – and April 18. That equated to about 8 per cent of Tasmanian jobs, with accommodation and food services and arts and recreation services workers especially hard hit by the movement restrictions, business closures and cutbacks and event cancellations in response to the pandemic. Premier Peter Gutwein during the week estimated 27,000 jobs would have gone by the end of June and the state unemployment rate would hit 12 per cent. The ABS on Thursday estimated the Tasmanian unemployment rate increased from 4.9 per cent in March to 6.2 per cent in April. Tasmanian Greens Leader Cassy O’Connor said: “While the most reliable trend figures are not available, the original and seasonally adjusted figures show there are between 2700 and 3100 more unemployed Tasmanians in April “`” “The number of underemployed persons rose by between 11,900 and 13,500. “This is gut-wrenching for thousands of Tasmanians either out of work or working considerably less hours. “For them, the future must be frightening.” Ms O’Connor said the ABS data showed the vast majority of Tasmanian employers were doing everything they could to hold onto their employees during the crisis. “Our thoughts are very much with Tasmanians who are suffering right now, and we hope they are soon able to fully and safely return to work,” she said. “We acknowledge the road to recovery will be long and commit to working cooperatively with government to ensure economic stimulus measures are targeted where they are most needed.” It estimated national employment fell by 594,300 – more than Tasmania’s entire population – during the month. The national unemployment rate climbed from 5.2 per cent to 6.2 per cent, with many who had lost jobs not technically counted as unemployed. Trend series estimates – usually used for state jobs figures – have been suspended for now. The ABS said that was until more certainty emerged about the underlying trend in labour market activity during the coronavirus period.

