Tasmania’s coronavirus tally rises by 15

Tasmania has confirmed 15 new cases of coronavirus, taking the state’s total tally up to 165. Fourteen of the cases are from Tasmania’s North-West, but one case is still under investigation. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Seven of the new cases are female and eight are male. They range in age from their 30s to 90s. IN OTHER NEWS: No details were provided on if the cases were linked to the North-West hospitals. So far the number of NW health workers infected is 46 and the number of patients is 10. There have been six deaths and 57 people have recovered so far. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

