Tasmania’s eating habits analysed through survey

Eat Well Tasmania has launched a survey to find how COVID-19 has impacted eating habits in Tasmania. State manager Leah Galvin said the Tasmania needed to better understand how it shops, eats and cooks since social distancing had started. “That will make it easier for us to talk to the Tasmanian Government on behalf of Tasmanians about the best way to help as we move out of the current restrictions,” Ms Galvin said. IN OTHER NEWS: According to Eat Well Tasmania, the survey takes between five and ten minutes to complete. It analyses age, gender and region to gather an understanding of the state’s eating activities. Eat Well recently launched an app to help local producers delivery their goods to Tasmanians. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The app has reached more than 7000 downloads. People can fill out the survey at until May 13 at surveymonkey.com/r/WV7W8RK.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3B72qydidMFMQauYsR6jUqC/14653de8-7937-422f-bf26-3779a878b526.jpg/r200_0_5722_3120_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg